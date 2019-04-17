Don’t believe in talks with those who kill our soldiers,says Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the government does not believe in talks with those who kill soldiers and asserted that a befitting reply would be given in this regard.

“We don’t believe in engaging in dialogue with people who kill our brave soldiers. A befitting reply will be given to anyone who indulges in such activity,” Shah said addressing a public meeting organised here for BJP candidates Alphons Kannanthanam in Ernakulam Lok Sabha seat and A N Radhakrishnan in Chalakkudy. Questioning Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s silence over NC leader Omar Abdullah’s remarks on separate President and Prime Minister posts for Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said that “no one” can separate Kashmir, as it is an integral part of India.

“Kashmir is an integral part of India and no one can separate it. Congress and Communists can’t keep our country secure and safe. Only Prime Minister Modi is capable of doing this,” he said. Slamming the Congress for not adopting a tough approach on terror, Shah said that the most important task accomplished by the BJP government is providing security to the country.