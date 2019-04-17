Emraan Hashmi to do Prithviraj’s Role in this Remake

Panorama Studios is remaking a Malayalam film, after Drishyam and this time it is Prithviraj’s Ezra which has got picked. Ezra is being directed by Jay Krishnan who has directed the original Malayalam film as well.

Emraan Hashmi will be playing the title role played by Prithviraj in Malayalam and we don’t have a final word yet on who will play the female lead.

“Horror is a genre with immense potential, a well-made horror film will always draw audiences in huge numbers to cinema halls. With Ezra, we hope to push the boundaries further and give the audience an experience that they will never forget. I’m happy to be associating with Kumarji and Abhishek on this film and with Jay Krishnan at the helm of things all I can say is be prepared for one hell of a spooky ride,” Hashmi said in a press release.

Ezra was a huge hit in Mollywood as it provided the Mollywood audience with a new kind of ghost story not known to the industry.