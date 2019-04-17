Former Union Minister quits the party

In giving a setback to the grand alliance of opposition parties in Bihar, a former Union Minister Ali Ashraf Fatmi resigned from the primary membership of the Rashtriya Janata Dal party. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has expelled its leader Ali Ashraf Fatmi from the party for six years because of his anti-party activities.

Fatmi announced that he will file nomination from Madhubani Parliamentary constituency as an independent against the grand alliance candidate.

Congress leader and former Union Minister Shakeel Ahmad also on Monday announced that he would be contesting the Lok Sabha elections as Independent from Madhubani.