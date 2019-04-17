Latest NewsIndia

Former Union Minister quits the party

Apr 17, 2019, 11:52 pm IST
Less than a minute

In giving a setback to the grand alliance of opposition parties in Bihar, a former Union Minister Ali Ashraf Fatmi resigned from the primary membership of the Rashtriya Janata Dal party. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has expelled its leader Ali Ashraf Fatmi from the party for six years because of his anti-party activities.

Fatmi announced that he will file nomination from Madhubani Parliamentary constituency as an independent against the grand alliance candidate.

Congress leader and former Union Minister Shakeel Ahmad also on Monday announced that he would be contesting the Lok Sabha elections as Independent from Madhubani.

Tags

Related Articles

Horoscope today

Daily Horoscope: Your day today

Jun 17, 2017, 07:47 am IST

Landslide : Six killed in Meghalaya

Jun 17, 2017, 11:43 pm IST

4 Taliban militants killed in Lahore encounter

Aug 8, 2017, 11:32 pm IST
Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Couldn’t Finish This Speech Of His

Aug 17, 2018, 09:44 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close