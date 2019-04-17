Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Alcohol worth Rs 500 crore sold in 3 days

The sale of alcohol in Tamil Nadu reached Rs 500 crore in just three days, said Tamil Nadu State Marketing Limited Corporation (TASMAC) on Tuesday. The TAMSAC is of the opinion that this surge might indicate a large amount of alcohol had reached voters during the campaign trails.

According to the reports, as published by the New Indian Express, the sale of alcohol on Saturday in Tamil Nadu was over Rs 140 crore and it was over Rs 160 crore on Sunday. TASMAC has stated that this might be due to the election commission mandating closure of outlets from Tuesday and political parties waited till the last moment to stock up on alcohol for distribution on poll day.

Considering the fact that Tamil Nadu going to Lok Sabha polls on Thursday and Model Code of Conduct to be in effect from Tuesday, the State’s sole liquor distributor and seller on Monday recorded sales of Rs 215 crore. However, TASMAC records anywhere between Rs 80-90 crore in sales in a day.

Briefing more, president of TASMAC employees association affiliated with the AITUC, N Periyasami, said, “This time, the sale of alcohol before the polls are unusually high. Alcohol has always been associated with the polls but the extent to which it has come to, is worrying.”