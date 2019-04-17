NEWS

Over 3,500 CPI(M) supporters join Congress in Tripura

Apr 17, 2019, 06:57 am IST
Less than a minute

More than 3,500 supporters of the IPFT and the opposition CPI(M) joined the Congress on Tuesday, two days ahead of the second and last phase of Lok Sabha polls in Tripura.

Addressing a press conference, the president of the Tripura Pradesh Congress (TPCC), Pradyot Kishore Dev Burman said, many have joined the Congress today, including Ashok Kumar Baidya, a former Congress MLA from Teliamura constituency in Khowai district.

He had earlier joined the BJP, Burman said, adding, Baidya had resigned from the BJP a month ago.

“Today’s incident proved that the people are fed up with the BJ-IPFT government in one year, he said.

“The BJP-IPFT government is losing its support and that was the reason behind the massive violence and rigging by the BJP during the first phase of elections on April 11,” he said.

Polling was held in West Tripura constituency in the first phase.

The TPCC president also said that he would meet the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sriram Taranikanti and ask him to ensure free and fair elections during the second phase of elections on Thursday.

The Congress had accused the CEO and the Director General of Tripura Police, Akhil Kumar Shukla, of favouring the ruling party during the first phase of the elections in the state.

It had also demanded their resignations.

Tags

Related Articles

full body check-up

Get free body scan with this machine anywhere in Dubai

Apr 29, 2018, 07:28 am IST

Man falls to death while clicking selfie at waterfalls

Sep 10, 2017, 08:56 pm IST

Video : Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed walks around with cheetah

Sep 30, 2017, 10:08 pm IST

To be swallowed by lava and live to tell the tale

Nov 19, 2017, 02:30 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close