Police Takes No Action, Ramya Haridas Moves to Court Against A Vijayaraghavan

Earlier, LDF convenor A Vijayaraghavan himself had come out with a cheap and insulting remark on Ramya Haridas, the UDF candidate from Alathur constituency.

“Ramya Haridas had gone to meet P.K Kunhalikutty. Now nobody can predict what will happen to her” he said in LDF convention meant for P.V Anwar’s election campaign. The remark is a veiled dig at Kunhalikutty’s involvement in a sex scandal. But soon after his remark was widely criticised, he said he meant nothing demeaning. Pinarayi Vijayan too was present in the same meeting.

Ramya had moved to the police station seeking action against Vijayaraghavan. Days have passed and having found no action taken, Ramya has now moved to the court with a petition. Earlier, DYSP and officers had come and taken the statement of Ramya but there have been no further proceedings since.

Ramya said Police’s lack of action has denied her justice and she is moving the court to ensure no other woman faces such experience.