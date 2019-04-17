Latest NewsPolitics

Priyanka Gandhi ready to fight from Varanasi against Narendra Modi: Robert Vadra

Apr 17, 2019, 07:46 am IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra has said that she can contest Lok Sabha elections against PM Modi from Varanasi. Talking to Indian Today, Vadra said, “Priyanka is ready to fight from Varanasi”. Earlier, it was not clear whether Priyanka will fight elections or not. However, now it seems like she is all set to contest against Modi. ‘Priyanka has given consent’, says Robert Vadra.

He even said that the final decision will be taken by the party. There is no official confirmation from the party yet. However, the hint given by Mr Vadra states that Congress can field her against Modi.

Talking about her political career, this is the first time Priyanka Gandhi has taken up a formal party post in Congress. Rahul Gandhi has appointed Priyanka as party general secretary, in charge of eastern UP.

