Latest NewsIndia

RBI Issues New Rs 50 Currency Note

Apr 17, 2019, 01:59 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday issued new Rs 50 notes bearing the signature of its Governor Shaktikanta Das. Shaktikanta Das, a retired 1980 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, assumed charge as RBI Governor in December 2018. The new Rs 50 currency, in sea-green colour, is similar to earlier issued Rs 50 banknotes in all aspects, said the RBI.

“The Reserve Bank of India will today issue ? 50 denomination Banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series bearing the signature of Shri Shaktikanta Das, Governor. The design of these notes is similar in all respects to ? 50 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series,” the central bank said on Tuesday. It also said all Rs 50 notes issued earlier by the RBI will remain to valid.

Tags

Related Articles

Certain people are blessed and here are some celebrities in films who are getting films when more talented are not getting any

Jan 23, 2018, 02:54 pm IST

Pakistan boycotts Indian movies, Made-in-India advertisements

Feb 26, 2019, 08:52 pm IST

Kapil Mishra attacked by AAP supporter

May 10, 2017, 06:01 pm IST

Teenager Allegedly Hacked To Death In A Moving Bus

Jun 13, 2018, 09:13 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close