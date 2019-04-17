RBI Issues New Rs 50 Currency Note

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday issued new Rs 50 notes bearing the signature of its Governor Shaktikanta Das. Shaktikanta Das, a retired 1980 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, assumed charge as RBI Governor in December 2018. The new Rs 50 currency, in sea-green colour, is similar to earlier issued Rs 50 banknotes in all aspects, said the RBI.

“The Reserve Bank of India will today issue ? 50 denomination Banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series bearing the signature of Shri Shaktikanta Das, Governor. The design of these notes is similar in all respects to ? 50 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series,” the central bank said on Tuesday. It also said all Rs 50 notes issued earlier by the RBI will remain to valid.