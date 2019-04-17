University campus has become a ‘haven for criminals’: High Court

The Allahabad High Court asked the Uttar Pradesh police to take necessary steps to eradicate criminals fro Allahabad University. The High Court has severely criticised the University.

The High Court has accused that the Allahabad University hostels have become a “haven for criminals” who have converted its campus into a “playground” for their misdeeds. The Court has asked the University and the has asked the varsity and the police to apprise it of steps taken by them to address the issue. The Court made the observation while taking suo motu cognizance of media reports on the murder of a youth at PCB hostel of Allahabad University on Monday night.

The court issued notices to Uttar Pradesh chief secretary, state director general of police and district commissioner and senior superintendent of police of Prayagraj as well as the registrar of Allahabad University on the issue. The court directed the district magistrate and SSP of Prayagraj and the registrar of the university to be present in court on April 22