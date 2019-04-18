3-year boy injured in critical condition; Murder attempt charged against mother after her confession

In the incident where a three-year-old boy was hospitalised with serious injuries from Aluva, a murder case was registered against the parents of the child. The boy had serious head injuries.

The family has been taken into custody. They are hailing from Jharkhand and just came to Kerala only in 10 days ago.

The surgery of the child had been now completed but his condition is critical and not responding to any medicines. Brain hemorrhage has not stopped yet and the child is in ventilator according to the reports.

The three years with head injuries was hospitalized on Wednesday. The parents claimed that the child had fallen off a building.

It was the burn injuries in his body that helped the doctors to get into the hidden details and they informed the police about the mystery. Though the parents had tried to shift the infant from the hospital, the authorities denied it.