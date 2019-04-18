76 cartons of illicit liquor seized

The Delhi police have seized a total of 76 cartons of illicit liquor. The Delhi police have also booked two men in this connection in Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh and Subhash Place.

A 37-year-old resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, identified as Dinesh Kumar, was arrested in North Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh for allegedly supplying illicit liquor. He was arrested near Banda Bairagi Marg and a car containing 26 cartons of illicit liquor containing 1,248 quarters were recovered from his possession.

In another incident, a Mubarakpur Dabas resident Ashok (45) was arrested in northwest Delhi’s Subhash Place for allegedly supplying illicit liquor. 50 cartons of illegal liquor containing 2,500 quarters were recovered from his possession.

The seizure of illicit liquor comes weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi which goes to polls in the sixth phase on May 12.