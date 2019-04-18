Latest NewsPolitics

AIADMK lodges complaint against Dayanidhi Maran,M K Stalin

Apr 18, 2019, 04:07 pm IST
Less than a minute

The ruling AIADMK on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against DMK President M.K.Stalin and the party’s Chennai Central candidate Dayanidhi Maran for violating the model code of conduct (MCC).

In its complaint the AIADMK referred to Stalin and Maran’s comments to the media wherein they said they had voted for a change of government and requested the public to do the same.

The AIADMK said Stalin also made false and frivolous allegations against the state and the central government.

The ruling party urged the EC to take action against Stalin for violating the Representation of People Act and also against Maran.

Tags

Related Articles

Passengers return to their starting point, commuters frustrated

Nov 11, 2017, 12:43 pm IST
Oscar Academy Awards

Oscars remembers Bollywood actress Sridevi; India teary-eyed

Mar 5, 2018, 03:45 pm IST

Kerala Floods : Will form a fisheries ministry if voted to power, says Rahul Gandhi

Aug 28, 2018, 06:18 pm IST

Important announcement from High Court regarding ‘Village traveller-Jugaad ‘

Nov 25, 2017, 06:25 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close