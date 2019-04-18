AIADMK lodges complaint against Dayanidhi Maran,M K Stalin

The ruling AIADMK on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against DMK President M.K.Stalin and the party’s Chennai Central candidate Dayanidhi Maran for violating the model code of conduct (MCC).

In its complaint the AIADMK referred to Stalin and Maran’s comments to the media wherein they said they had voted for a change of government and requested the public to do the same.

The AIADMK said Stalin also made false and frivolous allegations against the state and the central government.

The ruling party urged the EC to take action against Stalin for violating the Representation of People Act and also against Maran.