Body of BJP worker found hanging from tree

The body of a Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) worker was found hanging from a tree on Thursday in Senabona village under Aarsa police station of Purulia District, West Bengal.

The deceased, identified as Sishupal Sehisar, was the son of Sirkabaid Panchayat member.

The residents of the village found the body hanging from a tree in the morning hours.

The BJP is alleging the TMC hand in the incident. The investigation is underway.

The BJP and the TMC workers have locked horns many times in the past. Recently, during the Panchayat elections in the state, incidents of the scuffle between the two party workers often came to the fore.

The Election Commission has deployed massive security in the view of three North Bengal constituencies going to polls. North Bengal is considered a sensitive region due to the issue of Gorkhaland. There are 179 companies of central forces deployed in the state.