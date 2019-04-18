Latest NewsPolitics

Congress candidate declares Rs. 412 crore assets, highest in Tamil Nadu

Apr 18, 2019, 03:12 pm IST
Congress leader H Vasanthakumar, who is contesting from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari, is the richest candidate in the phase two of Lok Sabha elections, according to a report by the election watchdog – Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

In his poll affidavit, Mr Vasanthakumar, who owns a consumer durable retail chain, declared assets of Rs. 412 crore. He also declared a 45 per cent increase in income in the past five years.

The Congress leader, also a sitting member of legislative assembly, and his spouse are shareholders in Vasanth & Co Media Network Private Limited, which owns the Tamil satellite television channel ”Vasanth.”

The ADR list of candidates with highest assets in phase two of Lok Sabha elections has three Congress candidates on the top three spots.

Congress candidate Uday Singh, contesting from Bihar’s Purnia, is at number two spot with assets worth Rs. 340 crore. Congress’s DK Suresh, contesting from Karnataka’s Bangalore Rural, has declared assets worth Rs. 338 crore, according to the report.

