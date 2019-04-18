Latest NewsPolitics

Congress defamed India by coining terms like ‘Hindu terror’,says Amit Shah

Apr 18, 2019, 08:54 am IST
BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday accused the Congress of defaming India by coining terms like ‘Hindu terror’ and ‘saffron terror’.

“After the Samjhauta Express bombings, they (Congress) said it is Hindu terror and saffron terror. Because of this, innocent sadhus and sadhvis were sent to jail. But, after the Supreme Court’s judgment, everyone including Swami Aseemanand was acquitted saying the Hindu terror tag was imaginary. Congress defamed India by coining such terms,” he said in a public rally here.

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, who formally joined BJP on Wednesday, will contest against senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh from Bhopal Parliamentary constituency, BJP announced today. “People of Bhopal will punish the Congress for coining saffron terror,” he asserted. Claiming that Congress would not be able to protect India, Shah said that the BJP government has made national security a top priority.

“Terrorists from Pakistan killed 40 CRPF jawans in Pulwama, out of which three were from Odisha. But, days after we carried out an air strike in Pakistan, where we killed terrorists. This showed our power and strength,” he said. “But can Rahul Gandhi protect our country? He and his party were busy in defaming India by coining the words Hindu terror and saffron terror,” Shah added. Slamming the Congress and BJD of not giving employment to the youth in Odisha, Shah said that if the BJP is voted to power, then it would provide employment to people so that they would not migrate to other states.

