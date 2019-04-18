Criminal complaint filed against Rahul Gandhi

A criminal complaint was filed against Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Modi. The complaint has been registered in Delhi’s Patiala House Court by one Joginder Tuli.

The complainant said in October 2016, Gandhi had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of political exploitation of sacrifices of soldiers in remarks that came in the wake of cross-LoC surgical strikes on terror launch pads in PoK.

In the case filed, the complainant has sought the direction from the police to charge Rahul Gandhi under sedition case.