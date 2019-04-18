EC bans Congress’ ‘Chowkidaar Chor Hai’ ad

The Election Commission has banned the Congress’s “Chowkidar Chor Hai” ad campaign in Madhya Pradesh. In a letter to Rahul Gandhi’s party on Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh joint chief electoral officer Rajesh Kaul said the Congress should immediately stop the broadcast of the ad campaign.

The BJP had objected to the campaign, saying it was a personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has often referred to himself as an anti-corruption “chowkidar” (security guard) at election rallies.

The joint chief election officer also informed all the state district officers to discontinue the Congress ad campaign as the media certification and inspection committee has already cancelled the ad.

Chief Election Officer VL Kantarao has directed that action should be taken against the Congress, news agency IANS reported.

This election season has seen parties and their leaders use language that clearly violated the model code. The poll body has temporarily banned some leaders including Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over their inflammatory speeches.