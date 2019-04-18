Election Commission warned LDF convener A.Vijayaraghavan

CPM central committee member and the convenor of ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) A.Vijayaraghavan was warned by the Election Commission for his sexiest remarks against Congress candidate Remya Haridas.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Tikaram Meena in an official statement released, warned the Left leader that the Election Commission would take action if such remarks were repeated. The warning was issued based on a complaint by the Congress.

The Chief Electoral Officer found that Vijayaraghavan’s remarks against Ramya, contesting from Alathur constituency, is prima facie amounted to outraging the modesty of women and were in violation of the section 123 (4) of the Representation of the People Act, .