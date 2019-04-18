Latest NewsBusiness

Forex Market: Indian Rupee gain against US dollar

Apr 18, 2019, 07:50 pm IST
In the Forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee strenghtened against the US dollar. The Indian rupee gained 25 paise to 69.35 against the US dollar after three sessions of losses. On a weekly basis, the domestic currency saw an 18 paise decline.

