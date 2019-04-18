‘ How Pragya Singh Thakur could contest the election if she is on bail on health grounds’ asks Omar Abdulla

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and senior leader of National Conference, Omar Abdulla questioned BJP’s decision field Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur. He asked how Pragya Singh Thakur could contest the election if she is on bail on health gounds.If she is is fit to contest the election, she is fit to be in jail, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said Thursday.

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, the BJP candidate from Bhopal is an accused in the Malegaon blast case. Thakur will have a direct contest with Congress heavyweight and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh.

Thakur aged 48, became the face of right wing extremism after being arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. She was given a clean chit by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), but the trial court refused to discharge her from the case. She was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in 2017.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when a bomb went off near a mosque in Malegaon in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.