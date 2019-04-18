‘How to beat your wife correctly’; a video of a sociologist teaching Muslim men goes viral

A sociologist from Qatar made a video to teach Muslim men how to beat their wives, In the video, he gave demonstration and instruction about how to beat the wife in an Islamic permissible way. The video caused outrage among the netizens and slammed the sociologist for treating women in such a way. The sociologist named Abd Al Aziz Al-Khazraj has been widely criticised and trolled in the social media for posting this kind of video in the social media platform.
