Lok Sabha Election 2019: 95 seats across 12 states to vote today in Second Phase

The second phase of the biggest Lok Sabha election 2019 will begin today. Polling in Vellore seat has been canceled on behalf of the huge cash haul by the Income Tax department. There was also a case, cash-for-votes scam in Tamil Nadu. The election will conduct today under the shadow of these incidents. Apart from these incidents elections will be conducted in 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha.

In an overall look, the election will be conducted for 95 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states including the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Sumalatha, Sadananda Gowda, Veerappa Moily, Hema Malini, Anumani Ramdas, Danish Ali, Farooq Abdullah, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Ashok Chavan, Pon Radhakrishnan and Kanimozhi are among the prominent leaders who are contesting in today’s election.

The counting of votes for the seven-phase election, which ends on May 19, will be held on May 23.