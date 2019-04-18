Latest NewsInternational

Madeira mourns 29 German bus crash victims

Apr 18, 2019
The Portuguese island of Madeira began three days of mourning on Thursday after 29 German tourists died when their bus spun off the road and tumbled down a slope before crashing into a house.

Drone footage showed the mangled wreckage lying against a building on a hillside near the town of Canico, the vehicle’s roof partially crushed and front window smashed.

On Wednesday night, the bus plunged down an embankment in the coastal town of Canico east of the local capital Funchal after the driver lost control in a curve. The vehicle came to rest between a group of houses. The house that was hit was unoccupied, according to media reports.

Madeira’s tourism office said German holidaymakers were the second largest group after British tourists to visit Madeira – known as the Pearl of the Atlantic and the Floating Garden – in 2017.

