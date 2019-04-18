Maruti Alto 800 updated with safety features – Gets airbags and ABS

The Maruti Alto variants which have an 800 variant and a K10 variant have both updated their safety features. It is for the first time that the Alto 800 upgrades their safety features. The new safety features have resulted in a price hike of 27k more.

With the new safety norms, all the Alto cars will have Anti-anti Lock Braking System, Electronic Brake Distribution, driver side airbags, speed alerts and rear parking sensors along with passenger and driver seat belt reminder.

Apart from the safety updates the updates Akto will get some exterior and interior changes. The new bumper design, new blacked out front grille and newly designed headlamps and dual parking sensors integrated into the bumper will bring Alto a whole new look.

Interiors also get updated with dual tone dashboard and door panels while the central console also sports a new design. The infotainment gets revised with a large dial in the center with standard infotainment that includes FM, Bluetooth, USB and AUX-IN.

The updated Maruti Alto 800 sees no change in engine specifications. It continues to be powered by a 796cc, 3 cylinder petrol engine offering 48 bhp power at 6,000 rpm and 69 Nm torque at 3,900 rpm. It is a BS4 engine. It will continue its rivalry against the Tata Tiago and Renault KWID.