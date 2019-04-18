IndiaNEWS

NDA government managed to contain terrorism only to “two and a half ” districts in J&K says PM Modi

Apr 18, 2019, 01:02 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that his government has controlled and confine terrorism only to “two and a half” districts in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. He also pointed out that there has been no other blast took place in the country in the last five years.

The PM was addressing a poll rally at Amreli in Gujrat, he also brought the lesson that he has learned in the Oklam standoff with China in 2017.

Referring to various incidents of bomb blasts in the country previously, he said, “In the last five years no bomb blast took place in any other part of the country. We managed to contain terrorism to just two and a half districts in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Modi has also confessed that it is not a mere election rally for him but a way to express his gratitude to the people of Gujrat.

This is not an election rally for me, but a rally to say thanks to people of Gujarat for the grooming I received here,” he added.

Tags

Related Articles

Man jailed for stealing Dh74 million blue diamond

Oct 18, 2018, 10:57 pm IST

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams RSS for Violent Protests in Sabarimala

Oct 23, 2018, 12:46 pm IST

Diwali Special Recipe : Pineapple Yogurt fool

Oct 19, 2018, 07:46 pm IST

India signs crucial deal with Seychelles on Indo-Pacific cooperation

Jan 28, 2018, 06:18 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close