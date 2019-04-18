NDA government managed to contain terrorism only to “two and a half ” districts in J&K says PM Modi

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that his government has controlled and confine terrorism only to “two and a half” districts in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. He also pointed out that there has been no other blast took place in the country in the last five years.

The PM was addressing a poll rally at Amreli in Gujrat, he also brought the lesson that he has learned in the Oklam standoff with China in 2017.

Referring to various incidents of bomb blasts in the country previously, he said, “In the last five years no bomb blast took place in any other part of the country. We managed to contain terrorism to just two and a half districts in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Modi has also confessed that it is not a mere election rally for him but a way to express his gratitude to the people of Gujrat.

This is not an election rally for me, but a rally to say thanks to people of Gujarat for the grooming I received here,” he added.