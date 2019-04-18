NEWS

Patel statue not built to “belittle” Jawaharlal Nehru: PM Modi

Apr 18, 2019, 03:26 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s imposing statue in Gujarat has not been built to “belittle” former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Speaking at an election rally here, Modi said though the Congress says Patel was their leader, no leader of that party has visited the statue so far. “Don’t you feel proud when the Statue of Unity and Gujarat’s name appear when you search for the world’s tallest statue on Google? “I have not built Sardar Patel’s statue to belittle Pandit Nehru. Patel’s stature is so tall that you don’t have to try too hard to make others look smaller,” Modi said in his speech, most of which was in Gujarati.

The ‘Statue of Unity’, dedicated to Sardar Patel, was unveiled by Modi on October 31 last year at Sadhu Bet island on Narmada river. The 182-metre tall statue was built at a cost of Rs 2,389 crore. Modi also said his government has managed to contain terrorism to only “two and a half” districts in Jammu and Kashmir and that no bomb blast took place elsewhere in the country in the last five years. Modi said what he learnt in Gujarat helped him during the Doklam standoff with China in 2017.

