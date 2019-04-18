KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala Young Women Entry: DYFI Activists Lays Siege on Police Station, Forcefully Releases Arrested DYFI Member

Apr 18, 2019, 04:49 pm IST
Less than a minute

Mannar: A DYFI member who was arrested in connection with the issue of Sabarimala Young Women Entry was forcefully released out of the Police station by the fellow DYFI activists, as they laid siege on the station.

The incident happened at Mannar Police Station on Tuesday. During the protest that happened on January 2nd after two young women entered Sabarimala, DYFI leader Ashwin had run into a sort of fight with Civil Police officer Arun.

Following the incident, Ashwin has been in hiding. On Tuesday, having got a secret tip about his hiding place, Police took Ashwin into custody. But as soon as he was brought to the police station, important leaders and members of DYFI rushed to the spot. For hours police were engaged in a heated exchange with the workers and later the culprit was released forcefully.

