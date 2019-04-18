Terrorists using Chinese grenades sent by Pakistan

Pakistan is supplying Chinese-made grenades and sophisticated ammunition in large quantities to terror groups in the Kashmir valley. The information was made through the assessment by agencies conducting counter-insurgency operations

and the news was reported by Hindustan Times.

According to the internal documents, there are 70 Chinese grenades which are seized by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir since January last year.

The security forces have found pistols, API shells all of Chinese orgin from the terrorists belonging to different groups.

The most recent grenade attack in the Kashmir Valley took place on Tuesday when a terrorist hurled a grenade at a National Conference election meeting in the Tral area.

On March 7, two people were killed and 32 others were injured in a grenade attack that happened in Jammu and Kashmir in a state bus stand.

Majority of the Chinese-origin grenades and ammunition, an officer of the Intelligence Bureau said, are entering the state through the Line of Control (LoC) or the international border in Jammu.