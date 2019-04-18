‘There are eight lakh “chaukidhars” to protect Sabarimala in Pathanamthitta’, says former DGP

Former DGP and Sabarimala Karma Samiti national vice-presidentT.P.senkumar has revealed that there are eight lakh chaukidhars in Pathanamthitta with a strong mind to protect Sabarimala. He also claimed that BJP candidate contesting from the Pathanamthitta constituency will win with the aid of these people.

Senkumar also the election committee chairman of Kummanam Rajasekharan in Thiruvananthapuram constituency, added that Kummanam would win from Thiruvananthapuram.

The former DGP also said that the Sabarimala will become a cause for CPM’s rot. Pinarayi Vijayan will be the last chief minister of the CPM in the state. Sabarimala Karmasamithy boards were destroyed since the CPM feared Sabarimala. The chief electoral officer had said that Karma Samithy’s boards didn’t violate any poll code.