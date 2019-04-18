KeralaLatest News

‘There are eight lakh “chaukidhars” to protect Sabarimala in Pathanamthitta’, says former DGP

Apr 18, 2019, 11:12 pm IST
Less than a minute

Former DGP and Sabarimala Karma Samiti national vice-presidentT.P.senkumar has revealed that there are eight lakh chaukidhars in Pathanamthitta with a strong mind to protect Sabarimala. He also claimed that BJP candidate contesting from the Pathanamthitta constituency will win with the aid of these people.

Senkumar also the election committee chairman of Kummanam Rajasekharan in Thiruvananthapuram constituency, added that Kummanam would win from Thiruvananthapuram.

The former DGP also said that the Sabarimala will become a cause for CPM’s rot. Pinarayi Vijayan will be the last chief minister of the CPM in the state. Sabarimala Karmasamithy boards were destroyed since the CPM feared Sabarimala. The chief electoral officer had said that Karma Samithy’s boards didn’t violate any poll code.

Tags

Related Articles

Sabarimala: Supreme Court Dismisses Government’s Plea

Dec 7, 2018, 11:26 am IST

VIDEO: Protest Wearing P.M Modi’s Mask in Parliament Complex

Jan 9, 2019, 06:45 am IST

Kerala Police launches first humanoid robot cop in the country

Feb 19, 2019, 08:15 pm IST

Rs 500 notes printing ceased since last November at Nashik

Apr 18, 2018, 09:45 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close