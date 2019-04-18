KeralaLatest News

Translation controversy :Congress leader P.J.Kurien replies to his critics

Apr 18, 2019, 07:08 pm IST
Senior Congress leader P. J. Kurien has replied to his critics and social media trolls against him on the translation controversy. The former Rajya Sabha deputy Chairperson and union minister Kurien has been trolled by social media for the mistakes that he committed during the public meeting of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Kurien has committed many mistakes during translation. Kurien on his facebook page shared a post in which he has given his reply.

Read Full FB post :

