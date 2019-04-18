V S Achuthanandan Lashes out at Pinarayi Govt, Here is Why

Former Chief Minister of Kerala and Chairman of Administrative Reforms Commission, V S Achuthanandan spares absolutely no one when it comes to criticism and even the Communist Government doesn’t escape his scrutiny.

Today it was the land policy of Pinarayi Vijayan Govt that invited the wrath of V.S as he said that it is a capitalist mentality to see land as a commodity. He said the communist party has always fought against such tendencies.

In his Facebook post, V. S said that he expects the Pinarayi Government to ensure that not an inch of Government land is usurped by private individuals during the tenure of LDF Govt.

It was the picture of a board near Chinna Canal in which it was written “This is Government property” and the land grabbed by private individuals along its borders, what prompted V.S to come out with his Fb post. Check out his Fb post: