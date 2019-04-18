You Can Soon Charge Your Phone to 100% in 10 Minutes!

Xioami has developed a fast-charging technology that would give OnePlus’ Dash Charge and Oppo’s VOOC Charging technology some sleepless nights.

The fast charging solution was first announced by Xiaomi President Lin Bin via a post on Weibo. It is the fastest yet on a smartphone with a power output of 100W and can charge smartphones almost twice as fast as that offered by Oppo’s SuperVOOC charging solution which has a maximum power output of 50W.

Xiaomi’s 100W Super Charge Turbo, a fast charging technology that reportedly charges a 4,000 mAh battery 0-100% in just 17 minutes.

Even Apple’s iPhone XS takes over two hours to fully charge. Xiaomi’s current devices support up to 27W wired chargers and even Mi 9 flagship only packs an 18W charger in the box.