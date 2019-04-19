KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

3-year-old boy brutally attacked by mother in Aluva dies

Apr 19, 2019, 10:15 am IST
Less than a minute

 

The three-year-old boy who was brutally attacked by his mother has now risked his life to death at a private hospital in Aluva. The child was hit on the head had undergone a surgery in the same hospital. Despite surgery, his condition went deteriorated which lead to his death in the morning.

The family hails from Jharkhand, was taken under custody for the attempt of murder under the Juveline Justice Act.

It was reported that the boy was subjected to brutal torture by his mother from head to toe. The boy suffered bleeding in the brain from the attack which leads to the formation of clots in the brain apart from injuries in the lower limbs.

The boy under the critical circumstances was hospitalized on Wednesday. The parents brought the child to the hospital claiming that he fell off from a building.

Tags

Related Articles

Suzuki launches Access 125 with CBS in India

Feb 3, 2019, 08:54 pm IST
coins

Man Ready To Sells Rare Collection Of Coin For Flood-Hit Kerala

Aug 29, 2018, 02:18 pm IST

He is like a father figure to me.. Aayush Sharma about his brother-in-law Salman Khan

Oct 28, 2018, 10:11 am IST

Woman Hits 8 People, After Slamming Accelerator Instead Of Brake: Video

Jun 23, 2018, 06:42 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close