3-year-old boy brutally attacked by mother in Aluva dies

The three-year-old boy who was brutally attacked by his mother has now risked his life to death at a private hospital in Aluva. The child was hit on the head had undergone a surgery in the same hospital. Despite surgery, his condition went deteriorated which lead to his death in the morning.

The family hails from Jharkhand, was taken under custody for the attempt of murder under the Juveline Justice Act.

It was reported that the boy was subjected to brutal torture by his mother from head to toe. The boy suffered bleeding in the brain from the attack which leads to the formation of clots in the brain apart from injuries in the lower limbs.

The boy under the critical circumstances was hospitalized on Wednesday. The parents brought the child to the hospital claiming that he fell off from a building.