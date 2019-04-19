 A schoolgirl burned to death in Bangladesh after she reported him for sexually harassing her.

A schoolgirl in Bangladesh was burned to death on the orders of her head teacher after he reported about him for sexually harassing her.

The death of 19-year-old victim has made the whole people protesting for her justice across the South Asian nation which led to promising by the Prime Minister to prosecute all those involved.

The victim was taken to the rooftop of the Islamic seminary where the attackers have asked her to withdraw the sexual harassment complaint she had filed with the police.

She was drenched over kerosine when she refused to withdraw.

There have been reports that 17 people have been arrested in connection with the atrocity.

The teacher “told them to put pressure on Rafi to withdraw the case or kill her if she refused”, senior police superintendent Mohammad Iqbal, who is leading the investigation.

Rafi suffered burns to 80 percent of her body and died in hospital on April 10.

But she recorded a video before her death, repeating her allegations against the principal.

The case has caused outrage in Bangladesh, with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina vowing that “none of the culprits will be spared legal action.”