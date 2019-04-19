After Biju Menon, Now Priya Varrier Faces Cyber Attack For Supporting Suresh Gopi

Biju Menon, one of the prominent faces in the Mollywood industry had said that it will be the fortune of Thrissur constituency if they could have Suresh as their representative.

“We all will be with Suresh in any difficulty, I wish him a grant success,” said Biju Menon. Now the actor is facing the wrath of CPI(M) supporters for his stand, as he has been subjected to some brutal cyber attack.

His Facebook account is hit with hateful comments, abuses and threats of boycotting his films. There is an equal number of people who supports Biju Menon for his stand as well. Now actor Priya Varrier who was also present in the same function has been subjected to cyber attack as well.

CPI(M) supporters have filled Priya Varriers Facebook page with hateful comments, abuses and what not. There are even threats to boycott her movies.