“BharathChandran, Chackochi and LK Viradiyar Will Come, Officers Cannot Ban these Characters”: Watch Suresh Gopi’s Speech

Suresh Gopi is continuing to win hearts at Thrissur with his down to earth nature and speech. He has a man-next-door kind of image in this constituency and as days pass by is looking well set to register a victory. In one of his campaign of which the video is now going viral, Suresh Gopi was seen impressing listeners with his mass dialogues.

“Opposition is campaigning that I will be at Thiruvananthapuram. No, I will buy a plot here, make a house here and live here. I Want this Thrissur, Give it to me,” he said.

To this, the audience responded, “Yes We will give”.

The actor also said that he will continue acting. “Bharath Chandran will come, So will LK Viradiyar and Chackochi. No officer can chain these characters,” he said.

