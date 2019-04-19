Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

BSP supporter chops off his finger after inadvertently voting for BJP

Apr 19, 2019, 08:58 am IST
Less than a minute

The incident happened during the second phase of LS election. A Dalit voter chopped off his finger as he accidentally pressed the button of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s election symbol instead of BSP’s at a booth in Shikarpur area of Bulandshahr

It was the BSP supporter Pawan Kumar, 25, a resident of Abdullapur Hulasan village in Shikarpur area of the constituency, had gone to vote for Verma but voted for the BJP by mistake.

Being agitated by his accidental mistake he returned home and chopped off his finger.

Pawan later released a video, which is now on Twitter, in which he is seen saying that he chopped off his finger to compensate his mistake.

