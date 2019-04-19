Congress is talking about poverty removal since Nehru’s time,says Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday for talking about poverty eradication, saying that during the 55-year-rule of the Congress, it could not remove poverty.

Shah held a campaign rally here Thursday for Raosaheb Danve, the Maharashtra BJP chief who contesting from the Jalna Lok Sabha seat. Past Congress prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Manmohan Singh spoke about poverty eradication, and now Congress president Rahul Gandhi, “a fifth generation leader”, is talking about the same, he said. The country was safe in prime minister Narendra Modi’s hands, the BJP chief said.

“If Pakistan fires a bullet, we respond with a bomb,” Shah said. Talking about the National Register of Citizens, he said, “We will find out every infiltrator from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and throw them out of the country.” Rahul Gandhi and NCP president Sharad Pawar were appeasing infiltrators and talking about their human rights, the BJP chief alleged. Shah also said that the Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra successfully implemented the Jalyukt Shivar irrigation scheme.