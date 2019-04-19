Congress Leader Anil Akkara Approaches DGP Against Election Commissioner

Congress leader Anil Akkara has approached DGP alleging that Cheif Election Commissioner has ‘settled’ the case against LDF convenor A Vijayaraghavan on his derogatory remarks against UDF candidate at Alathur- Ramya Haridas.

Chief Election Commissioner Teeka Ram Meena had warned Vijayaraghavan against his action, but Anil says he has no right to simply ‘warn’ the accused. He added that CEC’s stand is a violation of the Supreme Court verdict.

Anil Akkara said that if it is convincing that the accused has in fact used abusive remarks, he can approach Magistrate or Police with a complaint.

Earlier, LDF convenor A Vijayaraghavan had made a cheap and insulting remark on Ramya Haridas, the UDF candidate from Alathur constituency.

“Ramya Haridas had gone to meet P.K Kunhalikutty. Now nobody can predict what will happen to her” he said in LDF convention meant for P.V Anwar’s election campaign. The remark is a veiled dig at Kunhalikutty’s involvement in a sex scandal. But soon after his remark was widely criticised, he said he meant nothing demeaning. Pinarayi Vijayan too was present in the same meeting.