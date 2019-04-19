Congress leader Hardik Patel slapped during public rally in Gujarat : Watch Video

Patidar and Congress leader Hardik Patel was slapped by a man during a rally at Surendranagar in Gujarat on Friday. A man climbed onto the stage and slapped him. Reacting to this, the Patidar leader said that BJP was sending people to attack him. The police have begun investigation into the case.

#WATCH Congress leader Hardik Patel slapped during a rally in Surendranagar,Gujarat pic.twitter.com/VqhJVJ7Xc4 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2019

On Thursday, Patel had to cancel his helicopter ride to Lunawada in the Mahisagar district of the state at the last moment after the farmer on whose field the chopper was to land did not give permission to use it as a helipad. Patel later travelled by road to the election rally.

Patel, who is all of 25, has emerged as the Congress’ star campaigner in Gujarat after being denied persmission from the Supreme Court declined an urgent hearing of his plea seeking a suspension of his conviction in a 2015 Vispur rioting case. He had moved the top court in order to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.