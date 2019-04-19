Congress president slaps man inside police station : Watch Video

A Congress leader slapped a man inside the premises of a police station for allegedly attacking the convoy of his sister.

All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) president for Tripura, Pradyot Kishore Deb Burman, slapped a man inside Khowai police station in Tripura. The man was arrested for attacking convoy of Pragya Deb Burman, Tripura Congress candidate and Pradyot’s elder sister, sources told news agency ANI.