Latest NewsIndia

Congress president slaps man inside police station : Watch Video

Apr 19, 2019, 07:47 am IST
Less than a minute

A Congress leader slapped a man inside the premises of a police station for allegedly attacking the convoy of his sister.

All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) president for Tripura, Pradyot Kishore Deb Burman, slapped a man inside Khowai police station in Tripura. The man was arrested for attacking convoy of Pragya Deb Burman, Tripura Congress candidate and Pradyot’s elder sister, sources told news agency ANI.

Tags

Related Articles

Disha Patani is Jealous of Tiger Shroff talking with other actresses

Feb 19, 2018, 12:15 pm IST

NIA arrested one person involved in the killing of RSS leader

Feb 14, 2018, 11:05 pm IST

Today is the most special day for PM Narendra Modi which he celebrates in Varanasi

Sep 17, 2018, 08:25 am IST

BSNL offers 500 MB free data to prepaid users

Sep 24, 2017, 07:59 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close