Congress president slaps man inside police station : Watch Video

A Congress leader slapped a man inside the premises of a police station for allegedly attacking the convoy of his sister.
All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) president for Tripura, Pradyot Kishore Deb Burman, slapped a man inside Khowai police station in Tripura. The man was arrested for attacking convoy of Pragya Deb Burman, Tripura Congress candidate and Pradyot’s elder sister, sources told news agency ANI.
#WATCH: Tripura Congress President Pradyot Kishore Deb Burman slaps a man inside Khowai police station in Tripura. According to sources, the man was arrested for attacking convoy of Pragya Deb Burman, Tripura Congress candidate & Pradyot’s elder sister pic.twitter.com/dHsW7vK90u
— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019
