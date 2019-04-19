Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi quits party

A day after criticising party, Priyanka Chaturvedi Congress spokesperson on Friday quit the party. Priyanka had expressed her anguish with the party after it reinstated leaders who misbehaved with her. Priyanka Chaturvedi in a tweet said that she was deeply saddened that lumpen goons, who threatened her within the party.

“Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get preference in @incindia over those who have given their sweat&blood. Having faced brickbats&abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate,” she had tweeted.

Priyanka Chaturvedi’s Twitter description now no more carries ‘INC National Spokesperson’ designation. There is no mention of the Congress party at all in her Twitter bio.

Several Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders allegedly misbehaved with Priyanka Chaturvedi during a press conference in Mathura on the issue of Rafale deal. On Chaturvedi’s complaint, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) suspended them for their unruly behaviour. However, after Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia’s intervention, their suspension was revoked.

“On Congress General Secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia’s intervention, action taken against you all is suspended. We expect you won’t do any such act in future that tarnish the image of the party,” a UPCC letter signed by UP Congress Executive Committee member Fazle Masood read.