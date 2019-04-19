Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi attacks her party,removes designation from Twitter

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi, who recently caused a sensation on social media with her parody of Smriti Irani, has lashed out at her own party. She went public with her resentment of the Congress for taking back workers who had been thrown out for misbehaving with her.

Chaturvedi tweeted saying,

“Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get preference in @incindia over those who have given their sweat and blood. Having faced brickbats and abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate. – Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress spokesperson

A few days back, local Congress leaders in Uttar Pradesh had allegedly misbehaved with Chaturvedi while she was attending a press conference at Mathura. The party initially removed them but because of the elections and the need for local support, they were reportedly taken back.

Chaturvedi retweeted a news reporter who commented on an Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee letter saying the workers were being taken back with senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia’s permission. Scindia is the Congress general secretary in charge of UP, along with Priyanka Gandhi.

The reporter, Vijai Laxmi Sharma had said, “UPCC first suspends some of its leaders for their unruly behaviour with party spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi in Mathura and then reinstate them after few days.”

The letter reinstating them said that the party hoped the two men would not do anything to tarnish the image of the Congress.