“Honest, Simple social worker with no big bank balance” Former Diplomat T P Sreenivasan Heaps Praises on Kummanam Rajasekharan

Kummanam Rajasekharan looks like the overwhelming favourite to win the Loksabha elections at Thiruvananthapuram constituency as there are more and more people coming forward supporting his candidature. Former Indian diplomat, TP Sreenivasan who is known to have no political predilections is the latest to have heaped praise on Kummanam.

Sreenivasan had attended P.M Modi’s public meeting and said he was honestly surprised that his presence at the stage made big news. He said Shashi Tharoor is a gifted writer, but not a great politician.

“I felt that TVM needed a change of MP. Shashi Tharoor is a gifted writer and speaker, but I was disillusioned to see him as a politician. He had no stake in Kerala and he remained an outsider” said Sreenivasan. He also said that Kummanam is an honest social worker with no big bank balance.

“Here we have a son of the soil, Kummanom, an honest, simple, unostentatious and incorruptible social worker with no big bank balance who should represent TVM in the Indian Parliament. I thanked the BJP and NDA for inviting me and wished Kummanom all the best” he said.

