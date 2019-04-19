Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Human Shiled victim Farooq Ahmad Dar skips voting in LS election registers his protest

Apr 19, 2019, 12:29 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The Human Shield victim from Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Ahmad Dar who was tied to the bonnet of an Army Vehicle and driven to deal with the stone pelters from attacking the forces has denied voting in the 2019 LS polls during the second phase of the election.

Farooq who is 30 years old did not show up in the election process to get inked at the polling station number 107.

According to the polling officials, he was listed as the voter number 64 but failed to turn up for casting his vote.

As Farooq denied to vote his mother too has joined with him and stayed away from casting her vote.

“By not casting their votes, Farooq and his mother registered their protest against the harassment and humiliation meted out to him by the Army Major (Leetul Gogoi) and his fellow jawans during the Srinagar Lok Sabha by-poll on April 9, 2017,” a relative said.

