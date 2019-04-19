Actor Sabumon Abdusamad revealed that he is an ardent Modi fan in a CPM meeting. He made this revelation in an election campaign meeting of CPM leader P.Jayarajan at Thalasherry on April 16.

A video of this speech has been widely circulated in social media. In the video, the ‘Bigboss’ winner says that he is an ardent Narendra Modi fan. The actor was trolling Modi. “Narendra Modi contributed to controlling global warming by putting a hold onto cooking inside households”, Sabumon said. He didn’t forget to make fun of demonetization and GST as well.

‘Nobody in the world has noticed what Modi has done for this world. Narendra Modi declared demonetisation for reducing global warming. After demonetisation and GST were introduced around 10 crore houses in the country were deprived of food. Lakhs of small enterprises were shut down after this. And by this smoke and pollution from these were reduced. And this will decline global warming. That is why I become a Modi fan’, Sabu ridiculed the Indian Prime Minister.