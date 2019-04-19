IMD predicts Heavy rain and lightning till April 22

Kerala will receive heavy rainfall till the 22nd of this month, except in the districts of Kannur and Kasaragod, warned the IMD. Winds can reach speeds up to 50 km/hr.

The intensity of heat will decrease in the coming days due to the variation in humidity. The summer rain will pour down in the same district at different times.

The state disaster management authority has advised the public to be alert in the event of lightning. Avoid using electronic equipment during lightning. Travel to hilly areas should be avoided.