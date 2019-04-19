Kim Jong Un to visit Russia to meet Vladimir Putin

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia later this month for his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kim Jong Un will be visiting Russia following an invitation from Putin.

The announcement comes after North Korea announced it had tested a new tactical weapon with a powerful warhead, as denuclearisation talks with Washington appear to stall.

Russia has relatively warm ties with the reclusive regime and provides some food aid.

The last summit between a Russian and North Korean head of state came in 2011 when Kim’s father Kim Jong Il travelled to Siberia to meet Dmitry Medvedev, then Russia’s President.