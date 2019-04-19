Latest NewsPolitics

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Priyanka Chaturvedi to join Shiv Sena today

Apr 19, 2019, 01:14 pm IST
After Priyanka Chaturvedi quit the Congress on Thursday night, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that she is likely to join the party. All eyes are on Sena chief Udhav Thackaray’s press conference at 2:00 today, in which he is expected to make an official announcement.

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi resigned from party on Thursday night, a day after expressing publicly expressing her resentment.

Upset with her party, she went public with her grievances with a tweet lambasting the Congress for reinstating UP party workers who she says misbehaved with her. On Friday, the upset Congress leader also removed the ‘AICC Spokesperson’ from her Twitter profile and is reported to have exited the Congress media WhatsApp group.

After tendering her resignation as the Congress spokesperson, Priyanka Chaturvedi in a tweet thanks the country for their support, while attaching her official resignation letter. “I consider myself blessed with this immense outpouring of support. Thank you to all who have been a part of this journey,” she said.

