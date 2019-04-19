Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Priyanka Gandhi, Smriti Irani to visit Wayanad on Tomorrow

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani will on Saturday visit Wayanad in Kerala from where Congress President Rahul Gandhi is contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

The state will vote on April 23 in the fourth phase of the staggered elections.Gandhi’s main opponents in Wayanad are NDA’s Tushar Vellapally and CPI’s P.P. Suneer. Priyanka Gandhi has a public meeting at Manathanvady, after which she will meet the family of Central Reserve Police Force trooper Vasanthkumar who was killed in the Pulwama suicide bombing.

Later she will attend a farmers rally and then go to Malappuram district, where there are two Assembly constituencies that are part of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.Union Minister Irani, who is the BJP candidate against Rahul Gandhi at his other seat in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, also arrives in Wayanad on Saturday and will hold a roadshow.